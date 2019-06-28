From a play about perseverance to face painting, Virtues Trail in Heritage Park was packed with family fun events Wednesday.
In a fun utilization of Readers Theater, Marcia Morris-Beck directed Playing with Theater to give young kids an opportunity to learn about the craft and share with kids in the audience the virtue of perseverance.
Twelve year-old Hannah Tenwinkel, who narrated the story, said “They needed someone to fill so I told them I can help out. This play is experience for kids who might want to be actors when they’re older. They can see what it’s like.”
Playing with Theater is one of the Artists on Main Street projects — organized by Faribault Main Street and funded by the Busch Foundation through the Preservation Alliance of Minnesota with support from Springboard for the Arts to celebrate and support local art — that will happen throughout the summer to give the Faribault community an opportunity to see the work of artists and create positive experiences in the downtown area.
The summer of 2018, Faribault Main Street also supported the work of Wanda Holmgren, a local artist and elementary teacher who created ten mirror signs written in Spanish, Somali and English and placed them in the Virtues Trail to teach kids about twenty virtues including honesty, patience, kindness and tolerance.
From a snake to a vulture and other little creatures, Morris-Beck and Kymn Anderson helped another virtues project come to life by hand-making costumes for the play.
“Kids are really enjoying the play, except maybe the possum wearing a fur coat,” Morris-Beck joked, as the sun may be made of felt in the play, but in reality, it made the evening very warm.
Cleopatra Berg, a 7-year-old, who played the rabbit, said the play was about all of the creatures trying to get the light from the sun to bring it home.
Six year-old Metta Holmgren said her favorite part about playing the part of the spider in the virtues play was delivering her lines. “I’m kind of nervous, kind of not,” she said before the performance.
One of her lines was the crucial turning point in the story. When all had given up, Holmgren said “Maybe we need to try one more time,” and she was successful in bringing the sun back, because she didn’t give up when the other animals had.
Katie Michaelson was also at the park teaching kids about virtues by creating pipe-cleaner people and sharing with them a book she created that shows the pipe-cleaner people demonstrating virtues, such as building a sandcastle for perseverance. While she is not part of the Faribault Virtues Project, Michaelson teaches the same virtues and has a collection of materials that parents can use to start conversations with their kids. Her materials can be found on Facebook at Living Character.
“I have a firm belief that telling kids what they can’t do doesn’t tell them what to do,” Michaelson said, describing how teaching behavior replacements — helping a person up from a fall rather than stepping on them — can teach kids virtues.
Barbara Handahl, vice president of the Faribault Virtues Project, said, “I believe we all have virtues within us. We can bring virtues alive in life practices and that helps us and others bring virtues alive in the community.”
The family fun night at the Virtues Trail will return this summer on July 31 and Aug. 28 with different booths and more fun educational events for kids. To learn more about Faribault Virtues Project, visit thevirtuesprojectfaribault.com.