Sometimes a little one-on-one attention goes a long way, particularly when high school students are concerned.
Faced with decisions that affect their high school careers as well as their futures and tasked with learning material they might find difficult, students at Faribault High School in need of extra support may qualify for a mentorship program that starts this fall.
FHS Dean of Students Joe Sage described the goal of the program, Check and Connect, is to examine student attendance, academic performance and behavior and use research-based interventions to improve those areas. He’d also like to see students in the program develop the confidence to become more involved in school activities like sports and fine arts.
“… What the data doesn’t show is our true end goal is to have [students] build strong relationships so the kids feel connected to the high school,” Sage said. “… Our school is stronger when more kids are connected, and this model helps build relationships to do that.”
Several community partners, including Faribault Community Education Director Anne Marie Leland and Faribault Youth Investment Director Becky Ford, worked with Sage to implement a pilot mentorship program at FHS last year. Forty to 50 students participated in that program, which generated positive responses from both students and their mentors.
“Overall, we were very, very pleased with the progress many students made,” Sage said. “We’re very reflective at Faribault Public Schools, so we’re always seeking ways to get better.”
For academic year 2019-20, FHS obtained a grant from the Minnesota Office of Higher Education to fund the mentorship piece of Check and Connect. Sage and his partners plan to conduct a search for more students, up to 80, to participate. With nearly double the students from last year’s program, the team also wants to find mentors outside FHS.
“We had staff participate as mentors last year from the high school, and what we found is we just want to find people who connect with high school kids in a supportive manner,” Leland said.
Last year, Sage said about 25 percent of students in the program had already started building relationships with their mentors before they were paired up. Since all the mentors were staff at FHS, many of the students had their mentors as teachers.
For the upcoming school year, Sage and his team want to find individuals in the community interested in helping high school students find solutions to their challenges and barriers. The first step, said Sage, is for the mentors to collect data on student attendance and academic performance and find out what they need in order to succeed. If the student can’t get to school on time because of a transportation conflict, or if they’re struggling with one class in particular, it’s the mentor’s job to match the student with the proper resources and support.
“The key here is, no matter what the issue, each [student] has an adult advocating for them,” Sage said.
Throughout the pilot program last year, Sage kept in close contact with the mentors to find out what the students needed and whether or not they made progress. Apart from collecting data on each student absence, office visit and grade, Sage acquired feedback from both mentors and students on the program itself.
Whether the mentors want to meet with students during their study hall, in their homerooms, before school, after school, or even outside of school, what matters is each student receives one-on-one attention.
“We’d be open to anything,” Sage said. “We would welcome any sort of mentors into our building to mentor with our kids, but they would be welcome to mentor them outside of school as well. We’re looking for people who are looking to make a positive impact.”