Before long, whatever is posted on Faribault's official Facebook pages will be an archived public record. That means that whatever appears on those pages — whether it's later edited, deleted or otherwise altered — can be obtained by anyone, at any time, just by asking for it.
State law, known as the Data Practices Act, requires most governmental entities, including cities, to retain data it creates or receives, including what's posted on social media. The law also allows anyone to request that data, though data considered private/non-public, including most personnel information, student data and Social Security numbers is excluded.
The City Council on Tuesday agreed that four city Facebook pages — Buckham Memorial Library, City of Faribault, Faribault Parks and Recreation and Faribault Police Department — would be considered "official" city social media pages. Those sites will have their contents constantly archived after agreements with a contracted firm are finalized.
The cost, said Library Director Delane James, who's spearheading the project, is expected to be about $4,800 annually for an unlimited number of accounts.
Archiving will be constant and include all posts no matter if they're edited later or deleted.
The council's biggest question was whether the Facebook pages belonging to three council members — Mayor Kevin Voracek and Councilors Royal Ross and Peter van Sluis — should be considered official pages. All three pages denote that the council member is acting in his official capacity. Voracek and Ross' pages both include their title in the heading, while van Sluis' is just below his name. All use the pages to connect with constituents and share information about city projects and events.
While the council held off on making that decision until Voracek, who was absent Tuesday, returned, Councilor Elizabeth Cap questioned the need to archive the data at all, saying that doing so was an "overreach."
"Why keep more data than there needs to be?" she asked.
"…All posts and information produced on a city-run social media platform are considered public data, and the city must provide access to the data if requested under the Minnesota Government Data Practices Act," according to an article written for this month's edition of the League of Minnesota Cities' magazine, "Minnesota Cities magazine."
The data must be retained by the city based on its approved retention schedule.
Police Chief Andy Bohlen supported the archiving, noting that the National Association of Chiefs of Police recommends doing so.
James and Bohlen noted that people with knowledge of criminal activity have sometimes posted about alleged crimes on social media, and that having an archived record would not only allow law enforcement to retrieve deleted information, but to use it in court if necessary.