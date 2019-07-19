This summer, the Merlin Players present a musical production that anyone who ever lost a job can relate to — but maybe not in every way.
“The Full Monty” follows six recently unemployed steelworkers who become so desperate to make extra money they decide to become male strippers after the Chippendales comes to town.
If that doesn’t sound like an average musical, it shouldn’t. According to Director Eric Parrish, “The Full Monty” is meant to draw a crowd of non-theatergoers.
“We were going to do [‘The Full Monty’] in 2015, but there were concerns about content and very specific casting needs,” said Parrish. “It’s been a bucket list item for Merlin Players, and we’re excited to finally get to do it.”
The show, which includes cast members from across the region, premieres 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 26 at the Paradise Center for the Arts and continues for six more performances at 7:30 p.m. July 27, Aug. 1 through 3 and 2 p.m. July 28 and Aug. 4. With adult content and language, Parrish considers the show R-rated.
Parrish selected the show in part because its composer, David Yazbek, has become increasingly popular in the theater world with score credits for other movie to musical adaptations like “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” and “Tootsie,” based on the 1982 movie starring Dustin Hoffman. Yazbek, a jazz club musician, includes elements of funk from the New York jazz club scene in “The Full Monty.”
Jerry and Dave, the show's two leads, have been friends since high school and work for the same steel mill in Buffalo, New York, until they both get laid off. Nate Chesney, of Owatonna, plays the more confidant instigator Jerry while Matt Drenth, of Faribault, portrays his loyal and down-to-earth companion, Dave. The friends gain the support of four more unemployed men — Malcolm (Brandon Noble), Ethan (Johnny Esch), Horace (guest artist Reginald Haney of the Twin Cities) and Harold (Tom Ett) — and together they pursue an unlikely career path.
“The cast is a fun group to work with,” said Drenth, who’s performed in about a dozen other Merlin Players shows. “It’s all different personalities.”
Chesney, who’s starred in his fair share of Merlin Players productions himself, said he’s worked with a variety of newcomers in “The Full Monty.”
“Getting to know different personalities has been fun,” said Chesney. “All in all, I just want the audience to have fun. There’s a lot of character progression, which is nice.”
Drenth hopes the audience takes note of the familiar elements of “The Full Monty,” particularly factory work and themes of unemployment.
Brandon Noble, of Owatonna, who plays the character Malcolm, described the show as “a comedy with heart," and adds that Malcolm, a sheltered “mama’s boy” never expected to pursue a career in male stripping.
“You don’t have to like stripping men and musicals to enjoy this show,” said Noble. “It’s very well written. The concept of wondering if the characters will actually go ‘the full monty’ keeps people on the edge of their seats.”