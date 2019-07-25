My interest in gardening reaches back to my childhood and watching my father and grandfather tend to their flowers and vegetables. Living in the city, our garden was small, but we loved to grab a carrot out of the ground and taste its freshness and play with the hollyhocks. When the tomatoes were ready we could not get enough of them.
In contrast, my grandfather lived in the country and had small forest which we loved to plan in and unrivaled raspberry patch. We visited there weekly. They had several boxes of plump raspberries ready for us to take. Delicious!! Living in the city I have become more aware of not only the value of our urban forest to help in cooling and heating our homes and adding to air quality, but also the value of pollinator plants and gardens in general. I am an amateur, but am encouraged.
I joined G.R.O.W.S (Gardeners Reaching Out With Service) several years ago. It was a bit intimidating knowing that there were several master gardeners in the group and others who have much more experience in plant identification and garden designs than I did. Nevertheless, I felt welcomed in the group and can feel the camaraderie as we have volunteered in several community projects that help beautify Faribault. I am still more of a digger and plant splitter than a designer, but have come to recognize more plants by name and function and have made new friends sweating along-side G.R.O.W.S members. We have a great time at the annual plant sale for which we raise monies to buy trees for the community and help build our urban forest.
We all love Central Park. Who has not enjoyed seeing the gardens in the park not only for their beauty, but by providing a place for our pollinating bees and butterflies to flourish. This is a major G.R.O.W.S project which we weed, plant and tend to annually. We invite others to sit near a garden during a concert and lend a hand to the never ending job of weeding. Gardens are good for the brain, too. The late author Oliver Sacks reminds us how gardens are good for calming, healing and invigorating.
It has been exciting to see more milkweed plants growing in our community to help the monarchs. Boulevard plantings are also enriching our lives. Several speakers have come to Faribault through library programs and G.R.O.W.S to help us learn to create more green spaces and areas which are both beautiful and helpful to our pollinators. One third of everything we eat needed a pollinator to help it grow and produce. There are also some folks who are learning to tolerate a few dandelions and clover in their lawn. I have come to enjoy watching the bees enjoy my chemical-free lawn, though admittedly at times I have sprayed my creeping Charlie.
In a recent article in the Strib by Paul Waytz M.D. I was saddened to learn that the depletion of prairies and grasslands in our area rivals that of the Amazon rain forest. We are losing flora and fauna, what will go next? How high will our waters rise, there has been so much flooding world-wide. Global warming is taking its toll in the world and nationally and locally as well. We can be part of the problem solving process. We can reduce our emissions and eliminate concrete, add more green space and plant more trees in our yards and boulevards.
Plant a garden. Plant a tree. Enjoy our local public gardens. Engage a child in gardening. Be informed about how gardens help us and the world. Consider Joining G.R.O.W.S. You will make new friends, learn from their programs and feel a self satisfaction in helping with community plantings.