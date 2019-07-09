Foot-long hot dogs, cheese curds and snow cones — Schroder Concessions has been a Rice County Fair staple since 1962.
“I don’t think I could find a better food vendor to work with,” said Fair Manager John Dvorak. “They donate to grandstand shows, are very clean and have an up-notch operation — constantly cleaning and conscientious — are family oriented and are always very cordial, positive people.”
Bought by Ralph Schroder from Ray Mealy Concessions in 1962, some of the first stands used by Schroder Concessions were custom made by local fabricators and dated back to fairs in the 1940s.
“Back in the old days, hot dog stands were made with wooden frames. They were called knock-down stands. Now we have mobile stands.”
Faribaultian Brad Schroder, the current owner and Ralph Schroder's son, was 10 when his father bought the stand.
“I helped a little bit,” Brad Schroder said. “I grew up in it and continue it now.”
As Brad Schroder and his brother Terry Schroder grew up alongside the evolving business, they began their own food stand businesses. As their stands grew in popularity, the three Schroders continued to help each other manage their businesses until they came together in 1975 to form one business, bringing along what they sold while separated.
“Our father helped us with our businesses,” Brad Schroder said. “As our businesses became a bigger operation, we combined. It was a natural transition.”
While the stand originally began with foot-long hot dogs, cotton candy and snow cones, Schroder Concessions has added corn dogs, cheese curds and lemonade to the list.
The menu isn’t the only part of the business that has expanded. What began as fair season in Minnesota and South Dakota, expanded in the mid-70s to more states including North Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, Wisconsin and Massachusetts. Schroder Concessions has even sold food at the Arizona State Fair.
Schroder concessions often double up on fairs with two or more stands at a time. In total, they attend 35 to 40 events per summer.
“It keeps us busy,” Brad Schroder said.
While finding local people to work at all of the fairs can prove difficult at times, as it does for many concessionaires, Brad Schroder said he enjoys the traveling.
“Each week it’s a new set of friends with long-term relationships and a different reunion,” Brad Schroder said.
Schroder Concessions will be at the county fairs in Faribault, Rochester, Farmington and Owatonna as well as the Minnesota State Fair.
After packing up the stand at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair Sunday, Schroder Concessions will be in Faribault Monday to set up so they’re ready to serve fried, fresh and frozen foods come fair time.