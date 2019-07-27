MEDFORD – It’s been a year since the Medford City Council had a deep discussion about the focus of the city’s Park Board, specifically regarding transforming a green space by the water tower into a neighborhood park and play area.
In 2018, the Park Board asked the council to approve a request to seek grants and other funding necessary to construct a playground on the water tower green space. The initial estimated cost of the playground was $43,000. At that time, the council directed the Park Board to host an open house to obtain community input on the proposed playground. During the open house in December, approximately five Medford residents attended. One resident asked about the cost of the project and the method of financing the project, a second resident commented on it being close to neighboring homes and questioned whether vandalism would be an issue.
Since that time, the council has had a slight makeover with members Grace Bartlett and Chad Langeslag stepping into office in January.
During the Monday City Council meeting, the Park Board once again asked the council directly about a potential park near the water tower: to establish a grant funding target with the understanding that the city would cover the remaining costs.
City Administrator Andy Welti said that the Park Board simply needed to know how much money the council would be willing to put into a potential Water Tower Park.
“The total coast of the playground when you add engineering expenses, a sidewalk to make it accessible, and removing the current well building structure is $50,000 to $60,000,” Welti explained, adding that the Park Board has indicated that they would be willing to scale the project back.
“We haven’t had a discussion yet with our new personalities about a neighborhood park,” said Mayor Lois Nelson. “Perhaps that is something we need to do first.”
Council member Marie Sexton, who has been a proponent to the Water Tower Park, stated that a neighborhood park in that area would be essential for parents who want their children to remain close to home instead of making the trek to Straight River Park. Nelson also is an advocate for neighborhood parks, noting that people are always looking at the amenities in the community when deciding where to live.
“I feel we haven’t done anything proactively lately,” Nelson said. “I think it’s time we make a concerted effort – Water Tower Park has been in discussion for 25 years.”
Matt Dempsey was the only council member opposed to putting money towards a new park, stating that Straight River Park already isn’t being taken care and that he would rather see money go to needed upgrades at the city pool.
In a memo to the council, Welti said that if the council chooses to fund the project, that there’s $35,331 from the general fund that could be reallocated to the proposed. In the past, the City Council discussed using that money for streets, municipal buildings or other large capital expenditures.
The council did not make a motion regarding funds for Water Tower Park at the meeting, though a representative for the Park Board stated that they would likely come back with two or three proposals after their next meeting.