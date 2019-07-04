As of June, the Morristown Feed Mill was not only accepted onto the National Register of Historic Places, but it became the only feed mill in Minnesota to hold the honor.
“It’s a huge sense of relief that all the work, waiting and anticipation in the long drawn out process of searching for details to make the property acceptable in the eyes of the National Registry Board was successful,” said Lisa Karsten, Morristown Historical Society member who helped spearhead the project.
Karen Schroeder is also a Historical Society member on the committee that made the Morristown Feed Mill recognized as a historical place and she has a personal connection to the mill. For the majority of its life, the building was known as the Schroeder Bros. Feed Mill.
“I grew up in Morristown,” Schroeder said. “My dad [Herbert Schroeder] and uncle [Arnold Schroeder] owned the mill from 1930 to the 1971. I used to play there when I was young. There was a big warehouse with sacks of feed and my friend and I would climb them, or I washed office windows and trucks for a quarter.”
Schroeder’s cousin, Janice DeJong — Arnold Schroeder's daughter — also has fond memories of growing up around the mill.
“We lived in the house up the drive from the mill,” DeJong said. “The mill was part of our life, it was more than just our bread and butter. My brother [Jim Schroeder] and I would run after the horses, pulling sleighs after a delivery in the winter and jump on the back of the sled to ride it a block or two.”
DeJong was happy to hear her cousin and fellow Historical Society members were able to secure the mill as a historical building.
“It’s nice to see the mill is of interest to people, and that it hasn’t been torn down,” DeJong said.
When the mill was sold to the city of Morristown in the 1970s, the modern equipment, including the warehouse, were removed so the mill could be restored and prepares for the process of achieving National Register of Historic Places status.
With the guidance of Susan Garwood, Rice County Historical Society executive director, Karsten and Schroeder completed two lengthy grant processes which included hiring Architectural Historian Alexa McDowell to research and evaluate the mill’s historic significance — information that was recorded in a nomination form, a review by the State Historic Preservation Office and presentation to a State Review Board for approval. Once it gained the review board's OK, it went to the State Historic Preservation Officer and finally to the Keeper of the Register at the National Park Service in Washington, D.C., for final review and approval.
“Without [Karsten and Schroeder] this wouldn’t have happened,” Garwood said. “The Rice County Historical Society’s mission is to collect, preserve and interpret history. We are more effective when we’re not the only ones doing that. We’re here to support others doing this work as well.”
From the Morris mill to today
According to the National Register of Historic Places form, Jonathan Morris, who was living in Faribault in 1854, but was born in Pennsylvania, traveled the Cannon River by boat with his son Walter Morris, born in Ohio in 1832, in search of a site for a water-powered mill.
Finding a site on the river’s west bank, the Morrises constructed a saw mill in 1855 with a dam and race -- which carried the water to the mill — adjacent to the Cannon River.
As more settlers arrived in 1855, Jonathan Morris laid out a portion of his claim to create village lots.
With the death of his father in 1856, Walter Morris assumed responsibility of the mill, and the town continued to grow.
The first township meeting of Morristown was held on May 11, 1858. That year, Walter Morris petitioned for the township to be called Morristown.
In 1859, Walter Morris sold the mill and it passed through several hands as a flour mill, but the building was lost to a fire in 1910.
Initially constructed for flour, the new building in 1911 quickly became a feed mill as the approach to feeding livestock evolved. In the 19th century, livestock would be fed whatever was available, but at the end of the century, livestock keepers began to prioritize feeding their animals a nutritionally balanced diet.
The University of Minnesota was a driving force in this change. With the 1862 passage of the Morrill Act, establishing a system of land-grant colleges, a foundation was laid for scientifically based agriculture. Though the University of Minnesota opened its doors in 1851, it wasn’t until the Morrill Act that it was established as the state’s land-grant college. That led to the School of Agriculture at the University of Minnesota in 1888. The Hatch Act of 1887 allowed the university to spread scientific based practices in livestock feeding that increased the demand for more refined feed mixtures.
Feed mills across the state, including the Morristown mill, began to supply specialized feeds customized for a particular livestock breed.
From diesel power to electric power, the Schroeder brothers adapted the mill to new technology to meet demands after they bought the mill in 1930. They also added bulk tanks, a large storage warehouse, office rooms and a delivery bulk truck.
The Schroeder brothers sold the mill in 1971. After a few changes in ownership, the mill and property were sold to the city of Morristown in 1989.
Of the many mills that once produced feed in Rice County, the Morristown Feed Mill is the only remaining feed mill of its type in the county.