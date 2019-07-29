Kasilu Evans — Champion Walk/Trot Horsemanship - David & Shelly Albers Family, Champion Walk/Trot Pleasure - Rice County Pork Producers Kasilu Evans (BW) and Reserve Champion Senior Halter Showmanship - CFS (IM)
Levi Evans — Reserve Champion Senior Horsemanship - CFS and Reserve Champion Trail - Walters Family Levi Evans (IM)
Charlotte Keller — Champion Jr Western Pleasure - David & Shelly Albers Family, Reserve Champion Junior Horsemanship - Cannon Valley Vet Clinic, Champion Junior Egg & Spoon - Reynold's Asphalt & Maintenance and Reserve Champion Junior Halter Showmanship - CFS
Isabella Keller — Champion Junior Horsemanship - CFS, Reserve Champion Junior English Equitation - CFS and Reserve Champion Costume - Walters Family (BW)
Ella Kelm — Champion Senior Pole Weaving - Veseli Area Lions, Champion Senior Key Hole Race - Rice County Pork Producers, Champion Senior Barrel Race - Stephes Family and Reserve Champion Senior Jumping Figure 8 - Rice County Boosters (BW)
Kaitlyn Lawrence — Champion Senior Halter Showmanship - Rene & Pam Koester, Champion Senior English Equitation - David & Shelly Albers Family, Champion Senior English Pleasure - David & Shelly Albers Family, Champion Senior Horsemanship - First National Bank of Northfield, Champion Sr Western Pleasure - Windy Acres Stock Dogs, Reserve Champion Senior Pole Weaving - Werner Farm Seed Inc. Kaitlyn Lawrence and Champion Trail - Walters Family (HH)
Morgan Maglothin — Reserve Champion Senior Egg & Spoon - David & Shelly Albers Family (WaWW)
Mahlia Mollenhauer — Champion Costume - Walters Family (BG)
Ella Pagel — Champion Junior Pole Weaving - Rice County Pork Producers and Reserve Champion Junior Barrel Race - Rafter S Performance Horses (BW)
Amelia Schmidt — Champion Junior Halter Showmanship - First National Bank of Northfield, Champion Junior English Equitation - David & Shelly Albers Family, Reserve Champion Jr Western Pleasure - Community Resource Bank, Reserve Champion Junior Egg & Spoon - Rice County Boosters, Champion Junior Key Hole Race - CFS, Champion Junior Jumping Figure 8 - Veseli Area Lions and Champion Junior Barrel Race - Shieldsville Stock Farm (HH)
Lauren Steinberg — Reserve Champion Senior Barrel Race - Shieldsville Stock Farm and Champion Senior Jumping Figure 8 - Nerstrand Agri Center (FOP)
Cole Walters — Reserve Champion Junior Pole Weaving - Reynolds Asphalt & Maintenance, Reserve Champion Junior Jumping Figure 8 - Shieldsville Stock Farm and Reserve Champion Junior Key Hole Race - CFS (FOP)
Sydney Walters — Reserve Champion Senior English Pleasure - David & Shelly Albers Family, Reserve Champion Sr Western Pleasure - Nerstrand Agri Center, Champion Senior Egg & Spoon - Rice County Pork Producers, Reserve Champion Senior Key Hole Race - Cannon Valley Vet Clinic and Champion Horse Interview - Cannon Valley Vet Clinic (FOP)
Meg Wiebe — Champion Horse Related Exhibit - First National Bank of Northfield (BG)