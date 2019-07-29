Authors Gordon W. and Nancy A. Fredrickson write books to illustrate the ongoing relevance of agriculture, and their target audience is young children.
“What Color are Tractors?” is Gordon and Nancy’s newest picture book, written specifically for toddlers. It’s the couple’s 14th book published through Beaver’s Pond Press in Edina.
“We picked it up from the printer at Mankato about four weeks ago, and it’s been selling pretty well,” said Gordon. “It’s a very accessible book for young children.”
Added Nancy: “We had requests from customers for books aimed closer to toddlers than the kindergarten audience, and this book accomplishes that.”
“What Color are Tractors?” not only teaches children how to identify colors but shows them how to match the colors to elements of agriculture such as vegetables and weather. Children also gain exposure to tractors, which can be any color of the rainbow. Told with rhythm and meter, the picture book makes for easy reading and listening.
The Fredricksons are both well-versed in agriculture terminology. Gordon grew up on a small dairy farm in Scott County, and Nancy lived just 6 miles away. The two first met after Gordon served three years in the US Army and returned to Scott County. They married, and after Gordon landed his first teaching job, they bought a farm together. With Nancy as the main farmer, they raised animals like cattle and hogs and various crops. These days, the couple resides in Lonsdale.
Since the Fredricksons began writing farm-based stories in 2000, they’ve released 15 books and also delivered programs for schools, historical societies and banquets. They’ve shared their programs with over 50,000 children and adults. In 2014, the Collegiate Future Farmers of America at the University of Crookston awarded the Fredricksons an honorary Chapter FFA Degree for promoting agricultural literacy and using literature to preserve farm heritage.
Other books by Gordon and Nancy include the popular “If I Were a Farmer” series in which the main character is a child telling his or her animal what they would do if they were a farmer. Even adults reading the books to their children may learn a thing or two about farming from the glossary in the back.
Gordon also writes a series of historical non-fiction adult books on farming, such as “A Farm Country Harvest” and “A Farm Country Silo Filling.” The final installment of the series, “A Farm Country Haying,” will be released in 2020. This book will contain over 400 photographs of various haying techniques as well as over 100 haying stories and memories collected from farmers.
Another adult book, “Farm Country Moments: Poems, Pictures and Memories” features farm heritage poems by Gordon and contemporary photographs by Nancy as well as old photos she collected.
Having written books for adults before tackling a project for toddlers, Gordon said there are challenges either way.
“A lot of people think you can just toss out a book for kids in no time at all, but if you’re serious about teaching [children] anything, you really have to be careful about words,” said Gordon. “ …What makes it easier is the page count is low, but other than that the creativity and the hard work that goes in per page is really no less than an adult book.”
Now that “What Color are Tractors?” is published, the Fredricksons have new projects ahead for older readers.
Gordon wants to get a three-act drama produced, and he’s also working on poetry and chapter books for young adults and adults. These novels, set in the 1950s and '60s, will feature some of the same characters from his children’s books.
While helping her husband market his projects, Nancy is writing, with Gordon’s help, a memoir about growing up with a single mom in the 1950s.
Until they complete their works in progress, the Fredricksons continue to sell their published books at local events, like the Lonsdale Farmers Market. Up next: they plan to attend the Le Sueur County Pioneer Powers Threshing Show Aug. 23 through 25 for all three days.