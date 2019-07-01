The roof of a historic downtown building collapsed Saturday afternoon, severely damaging the 1920 structure.
The building was unoccupied at the time of the collapse, which was likely caused by an accumulation of water on the roof due to a blocked drain plug, according to Faribault Fire Chief Dustin Dienst. No one was injured.
The Faribault Fire and Police departments and North Memorial Ambulance responded to the building at 306 Central Ave. just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Guests at a wedding being held at the adjacent building, 310 Event Center, reported the collapse.
Crews arrived to find the roof on back/west side of the building had broken through the second floor to the main level. The building houses the offices of AMEC Home Loans. The second floor was unfinished, said Dienst.
The collapse, which didn’t affect the exterior walls, is apparent through the upper floor rear windows.
Once all surrounding structures and the affected building were determined to be structurally sound, people were allowed back in to the buildings.
“We were very relieved to find the building empty at the time of the incident,” said Dienst.
Because the upstairs space was vacant, damage to the first floor was limited, said one of the building’s owners, Chris Bednar, who also operates AMEC Home Loans. While there’s no timeline for getting back into the space, Bednar hopes to soon be back up and running.