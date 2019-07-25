Courageous young performers demonstrated their singing, dancing, juggling and Hula Hooping skills in the Faribault Middle School cafeteria Thursday.
And when it comes to their summer accomplishments, that was just the tip of the iceberg.
For six weeks out of the summer, Faribault Middle School as a whole becomes a hub for hands-on activities that engage young learners.
Summer STEAM, a Faribault Community Education program, keeps kids busy when school is out of session as they cultivates skills in the areas of science, technology, engineering, arts and math.
This year’s Summer STEAM program wrapped up Thursday with the talent show and an open house. Before students shared their talents with an audience, parents and other community members viewed the projects students completed during the program.
In the entryway outside the FMS cafeteria, students lined up some of their favorite projects. Seventh-graders Draven Lovinggood, Aubrey Smith and Mariah Kolb shared the nucleus models they constructed out of paper plates, plastic eggs and construction paper.
“I thought it would be cool to do the cells because they’re fun to make,” said Lovinggood.
Others students took their own ideas and ran with them during Summer STEAM. Fifth-grader Marco Molina’s two projects took up an entire table. For one, he used recycled computer parts like keyboards and speakers as well as a landline phone to make a unique artistic creation. His other project was a diorama depicting elements of land and water.
Program leads Taylor Wertish and Kate Geary agreed they like to focus on making the program less like school and more about summer fun. Instead of completing worksheets, students participate in projects that engage their senses. They’re also given choices as to which classes they want to join in the afternoon.
“It’s not a punishment, it’s a reward,” said Geary, a 21-year-old who began helping with Summer STEAM when she was 15.
Over 150 children entering grades five through eight participated in Summer STEAM this year. Just like the academic year, students were divided into class sections during the 8 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. STEAM day. Eleven teachers offered instruction to these students, who participated in classes like Edible Science, Machine Mash-up, Lego Challenge, Awesome Science and Escape Room. For the Code Red class, students even learned about emergency situations from the North Memorial Ambulance Service and Twin Cities Orthopedics.
College students earning their teaching licenses, recent Faribault High School graduates, Cultural Liaisons Mohamed Mohamed and Zulema Nieves, and English Learner Coordinator Sam Ouk all helped make Summer STEAM come together.
“We love our jobs,” said Geary. “I think everyone here loves being part of Summer STEAM.”