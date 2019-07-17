Rice County has submitted its required Environmental Assessment Worksheet to the Environmental Quality Board for Wolf Creek Autobahn, a proposed project off County Road 46 west of Dundas that includes a recreational road course, villas, a convenience store and fuel station, an RV park and retail businesses related to automotive recreation.
The 466 acres in Forest Township are now being used as cropland, rural farmstead and natural land cover including wetlands and forested areas.
Written comments that address the accuracy and completeness of the materials contained in the worksheet, potential impacts that may warrant further investigation and the need for a more comprehensive Environmental Impact Statement on the proposed project will be accepted by the county from July 22 to Aug. 21.
Written comments should be sent by 4:30 p.m. Aug. 21 to:
Julie Runkel, Environmental Services Director
Rice County Environmental Services
320 Third St. NW
Faribault, MN 55021
or
rcplanningzoning@co.rice.mn.us
The Rice County Planning Commission will also accept comments that address the accuracy and completeness of the EAW, potential impacts that may warrant further investigation, and the need for an Environmental Impact Statement on the proposed project at its Aug. 8. A public hearing will begin at 7 p.m. at Buckham West (formerly Faribault Senior Center), 19 West Division St. Faribault.
Anyone with questions should contact Rice County Environmental Services at 507-332-6113.
The EAW can be found at bit.ly/2SjXWUp. A paper copy of the document is also available at the Rice County Environmental Services Department.