On the second floor of the Paradise Center for the Arts, people of all ages cut, rolled and molded clay.
Monday through Thursday, participants will be working with Instructor Dianne Lockerby to create pottery in a Handbuilding Class.
The pottery room in the Paradise Center is filled with wheels for throwing clay and shelves of molds to create everything from mugs to masks.
Lockerby took molds from the shelf and used a bit of clay to help the participants decide on their first piece, which could be anything including a pinch pot made by hand-molding the clay, a plate rolled out like a pie crust and turned up at the edges, a cup rolled on a cylinder, a bank with a money slot or a bowl for soup, popcorn or ice cream.
“You’ll have lots more ideas after today. We can make all sorts of things and you can make what you want,” Lockerby said on the first day, to which the youngest participant Jude Fuchs, 6, declared that he wanted to make a mask.
After the other participants chose their first project, Lockerby taught them how to wedge their clay to press out any bubbles that could pop and break their pottery when fired in the kiln. She then showed them how to roll out the clay to a quarter of an inch thick — and nothing less — to start their projects.
Caiden Lamphere, 9, took a pottery class before and was working on a figure set of a Minecraft trader and its llamas.
“It’s fun because you get to make stuff and I like making things I haven’t made before,” Lamphere said.
Two participants, Elle Fuchs, 9, and Nancy Weidt, began to cut access clay from a pie plate mold as Weidt said they would a pie crust.
“I had time off this summer and I felt like I wanted to do something creative,” Weidt said.
When asked why he took the class, Jude Fuchs said “I wanted to do stuff, so I’m making the mask.”
Elle Fuchs said she joined the class because “I wanted to make something for my mom” who used to take clay classes with her sisters at the Paradise Center with Lockerby.
“I’ve been instructing at the Paradise Center since the '80s through four Paradise facilities,” Lockerby said. “The Paradise Center used to be located at 12th Street in an old school, in the basement of a security building where I had my first class, Grandia’s Crafts and the old Mahler’s building before it moved to Central Avenue. It’s been an uphill improvement every single time.”
From wheel work and painting to chain mail, the Paradise Center offers an array of classes. To learn more, visit paradisecenterforthearts.org.