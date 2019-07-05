At 104 years, Blanche Schultz doesn’t feel any different than usual.
On her July 3 birthday, her two daughters joined her at lunchtime for a small celebration at Brookdale Senior Living, where Schultz is a resident.
“I just feel normal, and I’m glad,” said Schultz, finishing up her cake.
Although she doesn’t credit her longevity to anything in particular, Schultz said she's simply kept happiness her life's focus. A major contributor of that happiness, she said, was having a good husband and good children.
“She’s been a very positive person all her life,” said Schultz’s daughter Joan Nasby, who lives in Faribault.
Although it's not everyday someone reaches the 100-year milestone, or surpasses it like Schultz, statistics show it's becoming more common to reach centenarian status.
According to "The Centenarian" online resource, people who live to at least 100 belong to the fastest growing part of the world's population. The US has the greatest number of centenarians, an estimated 72,000, and if the trend continues at the rate it's been going, nearly 1 million people over 100 could be living in the US by 2050.
Schultz has lived in Faribault her whole life and moved to Brookdale Senior Living in September 2018. Before that, she still lived on her own in her house and drove a car until she was 92.
Old age doesn’t necessarily run in Schultz’ family. Her father only lived to see his late 40s while her mom died at 83. Born the oldest of 12 children, Schultz and her youngest brother, who is 90, are the only surviving siblings.
Throughout the years, Schultz and her husband, Martin, who died in 1999, lived on a farm and often rented a cottage up north. While there, Schultz participated in one of her favorite hobbies: fishing.
“Fishing is very good for your nerves,” she said.
In her younger days, Schultz was an avid bowler who scored above 200. She also loved playing cards, dancing and gardening.
Carol Samson, Schultz’ other daughter, who lives in Red Wing, mentioned her mom baked delicious cookies and cakes. Nasby recalls her mom baked cookies whenever someone in the family celebrated a birthday and always remembered each child and grandchild’s personal preferences, whether they liked nuts or a certain flavor.
“She’s a remarkable person,” said Nasby.
Apart from her two daughters, Nasby has eight grandchildren, 15 grandchildren, and 13 great-great-grandchildren.
“We do everything together,” said Schultz of her family. “It’s wonderful. I’m so lucky.”