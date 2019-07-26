When David Hvistendahl drove past the former Sellner Manufacturing site and saw a giant monkey, he knew he had to bring it to downtown Faribault.
Workers wheeled in the monkey — a piece of an old carnival ride — to the Corks & Pints taproom Friday afternoon. The monkey came from Gold Star Amusement, the company that bought out Sellner Manufacturing, known for the Tilt-A-Whirl.
"Sellner made Faribault famous with the Tilt-A-Whirl, and I thought it would be fun to have something in the building," said Hvistendahl, who owns the half-block that houses Corks & Pints and 10,000 Drops Craft Distillery.
Hvistendahl envisioned the monkey as a monument to local history, which might turn into a makeshift photo booth for both kids and adults to take selfies. The cartoonish aspect of it, he said, lent a unique character to the taproom.
The monkey showed up just in time for the taproom's Flip-Flop Formal from 5–11 p.m. Saturday evening, a tropical-themed fundraiser for Believet Canine Service Partners with live music. More information is available via Corks & Pints' Facebook page.
Reactions of other family and staff members ranged from bemused to shocked at the monkey's larger-than-life stature.
"I just hope people have fun with it," said Bill Peterson, maintenance and construction manager for Corks & Pints, with a shrug.