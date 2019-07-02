Fit for Life hosted a 5K run Saturday to support cancer research, members who have cancer and to remember members who passed.
“We lost a couple members to cancer last month,” said Sheila Rolling. “Currently, a few are battling cancer. This is a great way to support them.”
The race raised $1,600. All proceeds from the race will be donated to Relay for Life to support cancer research and patient resources.
The Relay For Life movement is an American Cancer Society fundraiser that supports cancer research, assists those battling cancer and gives people a space to remember those they have lost and celebrates recovery.
“Fit for Life is showing great support for Relay For Life by finding a way to give back,” said Amy Selly, an oncologist nurse practitioner at District One Hospital in Faribault and Rice County Relay For Life volunteer.
From Ironman runners to kids in strollers and a dog named Daisy, 80 people showed up Saturday to show their support.
With Daisy at his side, Cory Jenson took time out of his 40th birthday to complete the run.
“I ran to help out,” Jenson said. “Life is about giving.”
Others ran for a friend or family member who lost their battle with cancer.
Coming in second behind Sarah Buhrandt at 22.54 minutes was Bruce Braun. Braun was running for his cousin, Jeff Dahle, who died from cancer.
“Any cancer cause is a good cause,” Braun said. “Minnesota has the third highest [incident] rate of melanoma cancer in the country.”
Saul Lockerby, who also ran for Dahle, remembers him as very motivating. The two trained for an Ironman together and Dahle helped Lockerby believe in himself.
Sarah Lockerby also ran in the race, wearing a #teamadam shirt.
“It’s a great cause that affects so many people in life -- like my friends,” she said.
Though she started in a stroller, little Haley Hoffman got out to run across the finish line with her mother Megan Hoffman and brother Elliot Hoffman.
"We ran to support our friends with cancer, like Adam [Donahue]," said Megan Hoffman.
One of the runners ran in support of friends, and also for their own battle. Kay Grunseth received her cancer diagnosis 13 years ago and hasn’t heard yet that she’s cancer free.
“Cancer touches so many people’s lives. Every year I go take tests. [At first] I would feel sorry for myself,” Grunseth said while describing the emotional impact of being sick for weeks after testing, “but scans are so high tech now, when it’s time for my annual testing I’m only sick for a day or so and it’s a little less emotional -- that’s why research is so important.”