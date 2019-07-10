One person was killed Wednesday in an early morning crash on Hwy. 60 near Cannon Lake.
The crash took place west of Faribault near Dalton Avenue about 4:45 a.m., occurring when a westbound Dodge Caravan driven by Andrew Joseph Stein, 40, of Cannon Falls, reportedly crossed the center line and collided with an eastbound Buick LeSabre.
The driver of the LeSabre, William Elmer Potter, 27, of Waterville, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Stein, who was wearing his seat belt, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to St. Mary's Rochester, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. Potter was reportedly unbelted.
Agencies assisting the State Patrol were the Rice County Sheriff's Office, Faribault Fire Department and North Memorial Ambulance.
Law enforcement closed that portion of Hwy. 60 for several hours following the crash while it conducted its investigation.