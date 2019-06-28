When it comes to the Fourth of July, Morristown knows how to keep traditions going.
According to Chairman Andrew Wagner, not much has changed with the schedule of events for the oldest Fourth of July celebration in Minnesota this year. But there is a new feature on the 10500 215th St. W location called the Avenue of Flags. For a one-time fee, sponsors can buy flags to honor loved ones serving in the military and remember those who died in combat.
“Just about 40 flags you’ll see,” said Wagner, the contact person for those who want to purchase flags. “It’s an eye- catcher to get people’s attention.”
The games begin and the food stands open at 9 a.m. and continue throughout the day. The silent auction, which also begins at 9 and wraps up at 1 p.m., is still accepting items. Call Laura Wagner at 507-3330-4605 or Ashley Judd at 507-491-2588 for details.
A couple of programs during the day pay tribute to the U.S. — At 9:45 a.m., the American Legion presents a flag raising ceremony, and a patriotic program at 11 a.m. recognizes post-Vietnam to present veterans with a military speaker.
The annual parade kicks off at 10 a.m. with Curt Spitzack leading the pack as grand marshal. Spitzack volunteers on the committee for the North Morristown Fourth of July celebration and also devotes many volunteer hours to Trinity Lutheran Church in North Morristown.
Attendees of the Morristown celebration can expect food vendors selling hamburgers, hot dogs, hot beef, tacos in a bag, barbecued pork sandwiches, buttered popcorn, french fries, onion rings, ice cream, homemade pies and an assortment of beverages. There’ll be children’s car and swing rides, not to mention a medallion hunt with clues given each hour starting at 11 a.m.
A $2 celebration button allows attendees to participate in events like horseshoes and Bingo, and to watch the RC Car Demolition Derby. Volunteers will walk along the parade route and throughout the celebration selling buttons.
A different band in the evening makes for one more small change in the Morristown Fourth of July schedule. After the Jolly Huntsmen Band plays Old Tyme music in the beer garden from noon to 4 p.m., newcomer Red Dirt Road plays country rock from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m.
Potluck String Band takes the main stage at 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m., and Monroe Crossing replaces them at 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Wagner said the Tony Rook Band didn’t get a good chance to play last year due to weather conflicts, so they also return to the main stage at 5 p.m. this year.
In the midst of the Red Dirt Road performance, the fireworks launch begins at 10 p.m. and concludes the July 4 festivities in Morristown.
Proceeds of the event go to Trinity Lutheran School in North Morristown, specifically for teacher compensation and school supplies. Since the school is small, Wagner said students get a lot of one-on-one time with teachers and achieve big accomplishments after graduating. Fourth of July proceeds help the school keep going, he said.