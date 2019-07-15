From working concessions as a kid to flying boxes of cheese curds into the Faribault Municipal Airport in his Cessna 310 1956, Troy Temple has spent decades serving up county fair staples like curds and corn dogs to hundreds of thousands of hungry fairgoers.
His family's Temple Concessions began as a spud wagon, hawking baked potatoes and onion rings at Faribault’s first Heritage Days in 1983 — but the Temple family started with a much sweeter product.
Steve Temple, a 1962 Faribault High School graduate and FHS teacher from 1968 to 1991, helped students learn wood shop skills and to weld docks, and build and fly motorized U-control airplanes.
As a teacher, Steve decided to find a summer job with the help of his family. They began by raising honeybees and selling honey at the local farmers market out of the backdoor of their Suburban, but soon tried their hand at the fair — a place Steve was familiar with in his years of selling popcorn and pop as a kid working for Mealey Concessions up and down the old grandstand.
In 1982, the Temple family tried Ray Unser’s root beer stand — which Unser started in the 50s — at the Olmsted and Dakota County fairs. While the Temples decided to buy an empty concession trailer instead, Steve Bauer and Jamie Bauer eventually purchased the stand in the late 1980s. Their four children — Carrie Schliep, Betsy Bauer, Steven Bauer and Christopher Bauer — still manage the stand with the help of their children.
The Temples transformed the concession trailer into a spud wagon with an oven and fryer in time for the first Faribault Heritage Days celebration to sell baked potatoes and onion rings.
They tried to bake the potatoes in the spud wagon, but the hood design led to a fire behind the fryer. Despite the setback, the Temples were able to quickly fix the issue and have a successful first fair.
“We had to knock the wall out, stop the fire, finish the event and then the next year it was redone correctly and we never had a problem after that,” Troy said. “You learn a lot in this business from mistakes and experience.”
In 1984, Troy, then 16, helped his father build their first stick stand. Audrey Temple, Steve’s wife, and Tina Temple Erickson’s twin sister, painted the signs.
“The stick stand was all made out of wood panels around the sides, two by four corners with a red and white tent above it,” Troy said.
Cheese curds were first sold from the new stick stand in 1985. A town north of Rochester first supplied the cheese, but soon Troy wasn't driving to a new location — he flew.
“With my pilots license, I would fly down to Lanesboro because they had a runway that was close by and the Amish would drive the cheese up to the airport, throw it all in the back of the airplane and then I’d fly it home with cheese packed all over in the airplane,” Troy said.
When he'd land back in Faribault, Troy Dunn would help him toss boxes out the back of the plane and load the van.
“I also worked a few shifts at the fair to help out,” said Dunn, now Rice County sheriff. “Those are good memories.”
In 1986, corn dogs were added to complete the cheese curds and corn dog menu Temple Concessions is known for today. Shaved ice was also added, but was eventually dropped from the menu just as fries from the early stands were.
Troy, who had left his teaching job with Faribault schools to start his video business, purchased the concession stands from his father in 2000. A few years after buying the business, he grew tired of assembling each individual piece to create the stick stand at each county fairs they work each summer.
“We took all of the equipment out of the trailer, set it up and built the stand around the equipment every time and when the event was over we took the stick stand down and out the equipment back in the trailer and go to the next spot,” Troy said.
To make the process more efficient, they built their first roll-off stand in 2003, which can be transported by trailer, already assembled and ready to roll off.
“We built it all on our own, being shop teachers,” Troy said. “Everything was made out of aluminum. I did all of the welding, every weld joint in every stand, and Dad also helped fabricate how the sides would fold up and down after I designed that. Any stainless steel we needed bent, we had a local fabricator to do the bending of the metal. We’d go down and say ‘these are the exact dimensions, exactly the size’ then they’d bend it up and bring it back and everything slid right into place.”
By 2006, Temple Concessions consisted of four roll of stands, all built by the Temples.
“We’ve employed a lot of people over the years,” Troy said, “well over 200 people in Faribault over the years and they’re all basically high school and college kids. One thing we’ve always been fortunate with over the years is all of the help we’ve got from the employees. They’ve become friends. Without them we wouldn’t be doing this today.”
While finding people to work the stands can prove difficult, just as it is for almost any concession stand, Troy said “the only difficult thing in the concessions business is weather and you can’t control the weather, so you just don’t stress about it. When it rains, people don’t come to the fair and you always hope it all balances and averages out by the end of the year and some years have a little more rain than others and we just deal with that. I’ve just learned to say ‘well it’s raining — what else can you do?’”
Seeing customers enjoy his food is a particular favorite part of the fair for Troy.
“I do enjoy seeing people get excited about getting their cheese curds — it’s something you can’t get all the time, even though restaurants do them and they’re good at restaurants, there’s something about being at the fair and getting cheese curds fresh, straight out of the fryer."
But he's not the only Temple who enjoys working southern Minnesota fairs.
“I loved it, it was a good time,” Steve said, “What a life.”