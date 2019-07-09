A man required to register as a sex offender in North Carolina, who was charged with sexually assaulting minors in March 2018 just weeks after moving to Faribault, was sentenced more than 10 years in prison.
Keith Richard Falkenstern, 37, pleaded guilty in January to two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. Nine additional counts of criminal sexual conduct were dismissed as part of an agreement with the Rice County Attorney's Office.
Judge Jeffrey Johnson sentenced Falkenstern June 18 to 60 months in prison on one of the two counts, and to 130 months for the second. The sentences run concurrently. Johnson also ordered that once released from prison, Falkenstern must remain on supervised probation for life.
He was given credit for the 465 days he served in the Rice County Jail.
According to court records, an adult female told police that she returned to her hotel room March 9, 2018 to find Falkenstern molesting a child. The victims told counselors that Falkenstern had sexually assaulted them several times, both in Faribault and in North Carolina.
Records from North Carolina show Falkenstern was convicted of taking indecent liberties with a child in October 2013.
In other reports:
• Bradley Joseph Meyer, 29, of Blooming Prairie, was charged with four counts of felony criminal sexual assault of a minor. The victim reported that Meyer had had sex with her several times between April 23 and May 5.
• Timothy Richard Johnson, 25, of Faribault, was charged in separate complaints with two counts of violating predatory offender registration requirements, a felony, and fifth-degree possession of methamphetamine. Police were reportedly unable to locate Johnson in late May after the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension notified department officials that he had not returned registration forms as required.
While Johnson completed the form June 8, police say they learned June 14 that he was not living at the listed address. An officer arrested Johnson on June 28 as there was a warrant for his arrest. Inside a backpack Johnson was carrying, officers discovered two pipes which field tested positive for meth. Johnson is currently on probation for possession of controlled substances.
• Jeremie John Roe, 39, of Faribault, was charged July 1 with threatening violence, a felony, and misdemeanor domestic violence after reportedly threatening to "bury" a woman and her son and burn down their house with her in it.