The Union Pacific's Big Boy steam locomotive was quite the lure, drawing hundreds of area residents along the tracks Wednesday from Owatonna to Northfield — and likely all the way to St. Paul, where it landed for a few hours before heading to Duluth.
Northfield artist and photographer Dale Brown was no exception.
"I just thought it was a unique experience, said Brown, who has shown his work at the Paradise Center for the Arts and Riverwalk Market Fair in Northfield.
Brown and a friend, he said, hopped into a car and headed to Owatonna for the first of three stops the locomotive made in southern Minnesota. Brown got some photos in Owatonna, then packed up his gear and left for Rice County where he made several more stops, a couple in Faribault and one apiece in Dundas and Northfield.
"I was really impressed," said Brown. "You could hear feel the ground shaking and you could really hear it."
Brown said it was a challenge to get ahead of the train and set up before it arrived at their location. But, he added, "It was fun to see."
Others who went to see the locomotive or watch it go by have also noted how loud the 1940's engine was. The Big Boy was one of 25 built exclusively for Union Pacific Railroad. Of the 25 built, only eight remain.
The Big Boy that came through Rice County Wednesday was recently refurbished, part of a two-year project to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Transcontinental Railroad.
Brown is among the artists who will be at the second of three Creative Crawl events in downtown Faribault this summer. The event runs from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Creatives at the event will be selling their work. There will also be artist demonstrations, performances and opportunities for those attending to make something special to take home.
A Car Cruise is also scheduled from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday on Central Avenue in downtown. There will be vehicles, food and music by Mike Eiler.