Todd Sesker retired as Faribault Public Schools superintendent June 30, but he'll be back in the office as interim superintendent starting July 9.
The Faribault School Board met Monday for a special meeting to discuss options for filling the vacant superintendent position. The board could have promoted another employee within the district to the position or hired a search firm. to help it find a new leader for the district. While hiring a search firm remains an option, Chairman John Currie wanted to appoint a candidate for the interim as soon as possible.
Knowing Sesker would be available to continue his role as superintendent in the interim, Currie made a motion to approve a one-year contract with Sesker that begins Tuesday, July 9. The vote was unanimous.
“I did accept that offer, so I'm looking forward to coming back on board,” Sesker, who did not attend the meeting, said Tuesday morning. “I’m very happy to help the district out.”
Eight years ago in July 2011, Sesker accepted the School Board's offer to become Faribault Public Schools superintendent. He had previously served as superintendent of Cannon Falls Schools for 10 years and before that Goodhue Schools.
Sesker announced his retirement June 7, leaving the board at a crossroads. Since Sesker won't receive Time Responsibility and Incentive pay when he resumes his role as superintendent in the interim, his decision may save the district $10,000 to $14,000 over the next year.
The only change, said Currie, is that Sesker would operate as a retired employee who receives the benefits that come with that status.
Board member Chad Wolff noted that Sesker has always received positive evaluations from the board. With a recent turnover in the finance department (Director of Finances Jennifer Walsh resigned from Faribault Public Schools last month), Wolff said keeping Sesker on board will allow for consistency.
Board member Jason Engbrecht agreed with Wolff. Especially considering Sesker's knowledge of the operating levy the School Board plans to put on the ballot this fall, Engbrecht said allowing Sesker to serve as interim superintendent would give a "consistent voice" to the cause.
Sesker has led the School Board to the point of approving two questions, one to seek funding for a seven-period day at the high school and the other to maintain current class sizes and prevent further staff cuts district wide. The board plans to vote on a resolution to hold the special election.
"We do need to rely on [Sesker's] leadership as we look to gain support from the community for the levy," said Board member Yvette Marthaler.
Before holding the special election in November, Board member John Bellingham said he'd like the board to revisit the discussion of searching for a new superintendent in October.
"Everything moved really fast …" said Bellingham. "We were put in a situation where [offering Sesker the interim position] is the best alternative."
Now that Sesker has accepted the district's offer, he's tied to Faribault Public Schools for another year. The contract, which the board will approve at a special meeting on Monday, July 8, does not preclude Sesker from staying in the district longer.