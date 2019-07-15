A Faribault man was charged Monday with possession of a stolen truck, an arrest that led officers to a small stash of methamphetamine, reportedly belonging to him and his roommate.
Derek Emmanuel Tolbert, 30, was charged after officers determined the truck he was driving was reported stolen from Wabasha County.
Tolbert and his passenger, Lakeisha Theresa Koala E. Hofbauer, 32, were searched following a traffic stop.
Inside Tolbert's pockets, officers reported finding a pipe that tested positive for methamphetamine. Inside the vehicle officers discovered a backpack, reportedly belonging to Hofbauer, with a razor blade and mirror that tested positive for methamphetamine.
Hofbauer was charged with fifth-degree meth possession, a gross misdemeanor.
During an interview with police, Tolbert said he bought the truck from a friend in West Concord, but didn't know the man's last name.
Tolbert's criminal record includes two felony convictions stemming from an August 2014 home invasion. He was sentenced in June 2015 to 48 months in prison for first-degree burglary while possessing a dangerous weapon and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.
Tolbert broke into the home, and while brandishing a gun, demanded money and marijuana from three people inside. Tolbert assaulted a woman and her friend, took some marijuana and cash, and fled.
Hofbauer, who has two drug cases pending, was also charged with felony third-degree meth sales Monday based on a May 2 search of her apartment by Cannon River Drug and Violent Offenders Task Force agents. During the search, agents reported finding a backpack with a meth pipe with residue, two digital scales with methamphetamine residue, unused plastic baggies and multiple unused needles.
In the kitchen, officers allegedly located a piece of glass with methamphetamine residue, and a baggie and a straw, both with meth residue.
Another backpack, this one inside Tolbert’s room reportedly contained a digital scale with meth residue, unused plastic baggies, two boxes of rifle ammunition and a marijuana grinder.
Hofbauer has an Aug. 23 plea hearing for her two existing drug cases, one in which Hofbauer reportedly sold about 3.5 grams of meth to undercover task force agents. In the second, sheriff's deputies reported that during an October 2018 traffic stop Hofbauer tried to swallow two bags, one containing 2.06 grams of meth, the other had five pills used to treat Attention Deficit Disorder.