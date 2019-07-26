A former Carleton College football player who was accused of sexually assaulting a fellow student after their initiation into a secret society is suing the college for expelling him.
Taariq Vanegas, 21, claims his accuser was the aggressor and that the college failed to give him a fair disciplinary hearing following the events of April 28, 2017.
The Seattle resident alleges Carleton violated the federal Title IX law, which prohibits sex discrimination at schools and colleges.
“The erroneous outcome of the hearing and purported appeal can only be explained by gender bias against males in cases involving allegations of sexual assault,” according to the complaint filed last week in U.S. District Court.
Rice County prosecutors charged Vanegas with third-degree rape of a helpless victim in July 2017, but ultimately dismissed the charges in August 2018. At the time, Rice County Attorney John Fossum said the victim moved out of the country and was no longer willing to participate in the case.
In an interview with the Daily News last fall, the woman said said that the stress of dealing with the criminal case had become overwhelming and that she needed to move on with her life.
“These past 15 months of legal proceedings have been extremely emotionally difficult for me,” the victim told prosecutors, according to a court document required to dismiss the case. “Each time the trial’s date was set, I would psychologically prepare to face my rapist; the trials’ repeated delays and rescheduling, however, resulted in my repeatedly reliving my trauma.”
Fossum said that after gearing up for trial three times, the victim was not prepared to do that again.
According to court records, Vanegas and his accuser accepted invitations to what turned out to be an initiation into a secret society called DTX. They drank heavily, starting at 2 a.m. on April 28, 2017, and had sex in his dorm room before he left for a football workout at 6 a.m.
Vanegas said his accuser was the aggressor throughout the encounter — introducing herself, kissing him, touching his penis and asking to go to his dorm room.
But the woman woke up later that day with little memory of the previous night. A hospital test at 7:30 a.m. showed her blood alcohol concentration was .24, three times the legal limit to drive.
Vanegas, by contrast, described the night in detail to police and was sober enough to participate in his morning football workout.
With his lawsuit, Vanegas is seeking a clean disciplinary record and money to compensate him for emotional distress and lost educational and career opportunities.
Like numerous other male college students who have been punished for sexual assault, he argues his college bowed to pressure from the Obama administration, which in 2011 urged colleges to lower the bar for holding accused students accountable.
The Trump administration in 2017 pushed in the opposite direction, instructing colleges to provide accused students more due process.
Accusations levied against the college bear a resemblance to those filed by former St. Olaf College student Dilip Rao, who in September 2018 alleged that his school illegally expelled him after he allegedly sexually assaulted a female student in November 2017. That lawsuit was dismissed this spring. No payment was made by or two either party and both sides agreed to the action, according to court records.
Rao pleaded guilty to fourth-degree sexual assault of helpless victim in April as part of a plea agreement with county prosecutors. Sentencing is set for Aug. 22.
Carleton announced after the DTX initiation that it had suspended 13 students for a full year.
Twelve of those suspensions were “quietly overturned,” according to Vanegas’ lawsuit.