As health insurance costs continue to climb in the U.S., patients are sometimes left paying thousands of dollars out-of-pocket for needed care, posing a substantial financial burden that has left families across the country in difficult financial situations.
Health care providers in Rice and Steele counties have seen the effects of rising costs and are working to ease the burden posed to patients.
Northfield Hospital & Clinics President and CEO Steve Underdahl said the most significant change to health care over the last five years has been the shifting of the responsibility for the cost of care to patients and their families through high-deductible insurance plans, an issue he described as an “unintended consequence” of the decision. That model is seen as the dominant health care payment model locally.
The plans are seen as detrimental to lower-earning families who can end up paying thousands of dollars in out-of-pocket costs for medical care.
A decade ago, deductible costs were much lower, frequently leaving patients with no out-of-pocket cost for routine care. Deductible costs have grown disproportionately to wages. From 2008-18, deductibles grew more than 212 percent while wages rose 26 percent.
“This has been a dramatic shift from even 10 years ago,” Underdahl said of the pace of increased costs.
That reality has an effect on the health system. As people push off care because of high costs, they sometimes wait to get treatment and instead wind up in the Emergency Department. The work of the hospital has become less even.
Underdahl notices the fourth quarter of years is often the busiest because of patients responding to the demands of high-deductible plans. Debt for unpaid obligation for care at the hospital ranged between $1 million to $1.5 million from 2015 to 2018.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, rising health care costs are being felt across the country. Per capita national health expenditures were $10,348 in 2016 and total national health expenditures totaled $3.3 trillion. Total national health expenditures as a percent of gross domestic product was estimated at nearly 18 percent.
To Underdahl, the high cost of health insurance means there are people who have insurance in theory, but not in practice.
He believes any solution moves to a larger, national discussion, but in the meantime, Northfield Hospital & Clinics is working with patients to ensure they can still receive care. Staff connect patients with government programs like Medicaid and MNsure, provide an interest-fee payment plan and help patients understand up front the costs of their pending care.
At the national level, Underdahl notices a growing urgency that the status-quo approach to paying for health care is not working. He noted it is difficult to tweak certain things relating to health care and anticipates that within the next decade, a “fairly significant overhaul” will take place.
Underdahl said the hospital does not want to be a part of a patient’s financial ruin and is interested in a better, fairer system. Although he did not take a detailed policy stance, he expects the landscape of the U.S. health care system to more closely align with other major Western countries, whether that is through universal health care exclusively from the government or through a private-public cooperation.
Patient volumes increasing health care costs
District One and Owatonna Hospital President David Albrecht said as payers have tried to keep costs down, they have transitioned to higher-deductible plans.
A factor he cited as a reason for increased prices is a higher volume of patients going to the emergency room for non life-threatening situations. He said reasons for that could stem from a lack of access to regular physicians or a decision to not align with one physician and instead use urgent care and ER as sources of care.
He said the decision to not align with a physician sometimes comes because of a lengthy process to schedule an appointment or because of a shortage of community physicians.
To Albrecht, health insurance costs would decrease if patients decided to utilize primary care physicians to a greater extent.
To reduce patient retention rates, the Allina Health hospitals work with patients to help them understand the root causes of why they frequently need care.
Typically, approximately 75 percent of District One's revenue comes from outpatient services. The Emergency Department sees approximately 13,000 patients annually, although Albrecht said that number is “really small” compared to outpatient visits.
“The cost of health care is completely unsustainable in this country.”
U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, DFL-Minnesota, who represents Northfield and portions of the south metro, does not expect health insurance costs to decrease until health care costs are reduced. She said she is aware of families paying $24,000 per year on the individual market with $12,000 deductibles. She has co-authored a bill that would allow people to buy into a Medicare-like plan to compete with large insurance companies.
She said there is a lack of transparency in the health insurance market and the current incentives for doctors/hospitals involve volume levels, when the emphasis should be on value-based and income-based approaches that are focused on preventive measures and social determinants of health.
She said the first step to addressing the problem is to stabilize the individual marketplace and make improvements to the Affordable Care Act signed into law by President Barack Obama in 2010. She spoke highly of provisions allowing children to remain on their parents’ health insurance plans until they are 26 and protecting pre-existing conditions. She predicted that if the law is repealed, uninsured rates will dramatically increase.
Craig took issue with the high cost of prescription drugs, adding she has introduced the PRICED Act, a bill that would shorten the market exclusivity for biologic drugs from 12 years to five years.