Four bicyclists began a three-day, 200-mile bike tour Thursday morning, a ride that started and ends at Bethlehem Academy.
Jason Hillesheim, George Farmer, and Cory and Sara Caron made their way to Baylor Regional Park in Norwood Young America the first day with stops about every 10 miles. The rest of the route takes them to the Dakota Rail Trail in Wayzata the second day and back to Faribault on Saturday. They'll average about 70 miles per day.
The ride isn’t just about recreation for the four BA supporters; instead, the cyclists chose to participate in the seventh annual SMART Challenge Ride to help students afford a Catholic education at the school.
BA alumnus Joe Burgess and his wife, Meghan, started the SMART Challenge Ride in 2012 to raise scholarship money for students attending BA. Burgess wanted to surpass his own expectations of himself and challenges others to do the same. Since the first ride seven years ago, BA bicyclists have raised $350,000 to help pay BA students’ tuition. The number of riders has fluctuated from two to nearly 20 throughout the past seven years.
Hillesheim, BA's art teacher, has been a part of the SMART Challenge Ride since 2012. He considers it a team effort to get the ride going every year and feels grateful for the generous support of the community as well as family members around the country.
BA supporter Farmer also became a regular bicyclist for the cause five years ago. Farmer’s daughter, who attended BA, believes she received a great education at the high school. She now works as a doctor.
Farmer also considers biking an excellent form of recreation, so it’s only fitting that he gives back to BA by doing something he enjoys. He already biked 600 miles this year before embarking on the SMART Challenge Ride.
Cory and Sara Caron aren’t BA alumni, but send their three sons to the school.
“We believe in Catholic education,” said Cory. “It’s something we can give to [our sons] early on.”
The four bicyclists aren’t the only ones involved in the tour. Dave DeGrood, who intended to participate in the ride until an injury interfered with his plan, volunteered to drive the BA van full of emergency supplies, non-perishable food items and camping gear.
The Depot Bar and Grill donates food to the cause each year, and Fareway Foods donates water bottles. BA Assistant Principal John Wollersheim delivered the meals to the riders at their stop Thursday evening and Mary Donohue and Hillesheim’s wife, Jane, set up the meals at other stopping points.
“It’s a real community support,” said BA Director of Admissions Kris Sauer, who saw the riders off Thursday morning along with family and Deacon Newell McGee.