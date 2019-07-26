MEDFORD – The “old football field” located on the south side of town has finally sold, but there's unrest in the community over what's slated to be built in its place.
Following a public hearing for the development of multi-phase housing targeted for those ages 50 and up, the Medford City Council meeting on Monday was near maximum capacity with community members wanting to express their concerns and distaste over a particular part of the project.
Phase One of the project, led by Todd Nelson of T. Nelson, LLC, will a 16-unit apartment complex complete with a community room and exercise facility. The complex will be one of three identical buildings on the 16-acre lot, along with six four-plexes and nine single-family residential lots.
According to Nelson, the only thing left to be approved by the city is the platting of the property. Phase One is scheduled to begin in spring 2020. The council unanimously approved the developer’s agreement with Nelson at its June meeting.
While the overall consensus from the public was that they supported the four-plexes and residential lots, residents at the council meeting made it clear that they did not want to see apartment complexes.
“I am not against developing that property for townhomes,” said Luke Brown, a resident of Medford. “I don’t think that anybody that owns a home bordering that land wants apartments back there. It all sounds good now until the cash flow isn’t there or someone’s plans change or it is sold to a different developer to do something different. If you don’t allow it to be built in the first place then you won’t have that problem.”
Though the plan is for all the buildings to be rented out to those ages 50 and up in what Nelson calls “independent living,” residents at Monday's meeting expressed doubt that would remain the case – especially if the developer has a hard time filling the units.
“If [the complex] isn’t filled with the 50-plus, will they be filled with low-income or income based people?” asked Amanda Mueller, who owns a home near the property. “Because that is something I am against.”
Added Brown: “There is nothing preventing the developer form selling to a different developer or a manager who wants a different group than the 50-plus."
Nelson, however, said that he isn’t currently entertaining a plan B for if the 50-plus demographic fails to fill the buildings.
“I don’t have a backup plan at this point,” Nelson stated. “The 50-plus group is the largest demographic we have coming up in the next 20-30 years. I’ll be able to fill everything.”
An increase in traffic was also a shared concern.
“The streets and avenues just aren’t wide enough to take on additional traffic,” Mueller said. “Not to mention the kids in the neighborhood that people don’t look for anyway.”
Another neighbor said that the back door of the apartment complex will be 100 feet from his property with the driveways lining up with one another. He said that there is concern with how they will be able to exit the driveway with all the additional traffic the apartments will create.
Other issues included the apartment complex's aesthetic. The design is currently drawn so that the back of the apartment building will face the east, which residents didn't like.
Whether or not an apartment building in Medford would affect property value was also discussed. Medford Mayor Lois Nelson, who spoke to the Steele County assessor, said there is no data to show that an apartment would cause values to drop.
City Administrator Andy Welti stated that the developer will have to meet the standards of the city’s storm water requirements. Storm water will have to be retained on site and no additional discharge from what is currently there can be produced. The plan includes a man-made pond as a response to the storm water requirements.
Todd Nelson stated that the entire project could take up to 10 years, with Phase One estimated to be complete by the spring of 2021. According to Nelson, the next phases will depend on the city’s infrastructure and when the city approves his future phases of the project.
The council approved a preliminary rezoning of the property on a 4-1 vote. Council member Matt Dempsey was opposed.