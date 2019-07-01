Fireworks will light up the Fourth in Faribault from 9:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday at South Alexander Park. And the fireworks are not the only festivities planned for Independence Day.
While fireworks will be lit from South Alexander Park, North Alexander Park is the place to watch them. Along with firework viewing, North Alexander Park will host a concert — Gold Star Band plays at 7 p.m. Thursday in shelter two. The Parks and Recreation Department will also have a bounce house, Gaga pit and giant Connect Four and checker games.
Firework funding comes from the Charitable Gambling fund. Five percent of net profit after tax from each legal gambling organization in the city goes to the fund. Faribault has 12 organizations that contribute to the Charitable Gambling fund, including the American Legion, Divine Mercy Catholic School, Eagles Club, Elks Lodge, Bethlehem Academy, Faribault Hockey Association, Faribault Wrestling Association, Knights of Columbus, Moose Lodge, Morristown Fire Relief, River Bend Nature Center and the Defeat of Jesse James Days Committee.
If the rain is ceaseless and the fireworks are not yet set up, the back-up day for the fireworks is Friday at 10 p.m.
The Fourth of July festivities will also take to the water as a boat parade makes its way around French Lake. Each year, lake members decorate their boats with family and friends in celebration of America’s birthday. The French Lakers Association annual boat parade will be held Thursday with boat judging at 11:30 a.m. at the Ungs’ Resort and the parade leaving the resort to circle the lake at noon.
“It’s gives you a sense of community,” past participant Julie Lambert said. “We decorate the boats in different themes and we have a good time doing it; kids enjoy it too.”
The boats are judged before heading out around the lake. First and second place win monetary prizes.
“It’s not so much about the prizes as getting together to celebrate the Fourth of July,” said twenty-some year participant Patrick Capelle.
Mary Lou Capelle, Patrick Capelle’s wife, said “It’s a neat family tradition for the Fourth of July that we started with our grandkids to show our pride for red, white and blue.”
For the 20th year, Roberds Lake Club will also be hosting an annual boat parade Thursday. Parade participants will lineup on the lake at 1:30 p.m. and the parade will begin at 2 p.m. The parade will be led by the Rice County Water Patrol, starting on the southwest side and proceeding along the south shore to begin circling the entire lake. The parade is anticipated to pass the Roberds Lake Resort around 2:45 p.m. and the Shady Acres Resort around 3:30 p.m.
Anyone who wishes to be part of the parade, including people who do not live on the lake, should stop at the Roberds Lake Resort to get an ID number, a copy of the rules and a map. There is no fee to enter and participants can select their own theme for decorating their watercraft.
Three judges will be at the Roberds Lake Resort and the Shady Acres Resort. Judges will determine the Boat Parade Grand Champion and first through fifth place and all entrants will receive prizes — many donated from local merchants — at 4 p.m.
With all of the celebrations and fireworks, Faribault Fire Chief Dustin Dienst has a few fire safety reminders:
• Minnesota legal fireworks include snappers, ground spinners, sparklers and fountain fireworks. Any firework that explodes or shoots into the air is illegal.
• Point fireworks away from people and animals and only use in open areas away from trees and houses.
• Extinguish old fireworks in a bucket of water and don’t try to relight duds.
• Always supervise children with fireworks. Forty percent of firework injuries happen to children. More than 30% of firework injuries are caused by sparklers.
Dienst also said that while most of the calls the Faribault Fire Department receives during the Fourth are for trees on fire, there are 73 hospital visits per year in Minnesota due to fireworks.
“We want people to have fun and enjoy the Fourth, but stay safe and don’t cause any injuries or fires,” Dient said.