Following an academic year that included 10 school cancellations, the Faribault School Board wants to ensure students don’t miss out on learning during future harsh winters.
E-Learning days, also known as flexible learning days, count as full school days in the event of school cancellations. The online system makes it possible for students to complete assignments at home and potentially saves the district the trouble of scheduling make-up days later in the school year.
Since E-Learning days can’t be approved mid-year, the board plans to approve the system at its August meeting. Staff has already reserved time in early November for flexible learning planning.
Ryan Krominga, director of teaching and learning for the Faribault School District, prepared a presentation on E-Learning days for the Monday School Board meeting. In developing the presentation, Krominga said he opened discussion within other districts that already implement a form of E-Learning days. He also collected overall positive responses from 31 staff members in the Faribault District.
With the E-Learning days in place, the first two snow days that occur in an academic year would be missed and not rescheduled since the district already builds two missed days into the calendar. After that, E-Learning days would be determined before 6 a.m. on the day of a school cancellation and communicated to families. After five E-Learning days, any more missed school days need to be rescheduled.
As illustrated in his presentation, Krominga explained that E-Learning looks different depending on the grade level. While introducing E-Learning days requires no major shift in technology for the district, he said the elementary schools plan to use the Seesaw app this year to help parents stay informed about their students’ curriculum and assignments. In a similar way, upper grade teachers use the Schoology app to improve communication with parents. These apps will both be instrumental for E-Learning.
All students are presumed present during E-Learning days, unless they fail to complete their assigned tasks before the class period after three school days. If weather conditions result in a poor internet connection for families, students have the opportunity to reclaim their “present” status by talking to their teachers once school resumes.
Krominga said for the most part the expectations enforced through E-Learning days will be similar to those in the classroom. If a student has no internet access, teachers can give them worksheets to complete instead.
School Board member Courtney Cavellier asked Krominga if he gathered parent feedback as he developed his presentation.
While Krominga has not yet surveyed parents on their opinions of E-Learning Days, he plans to release a survey after each E-Learning day that occurs in 2019-20.
Faribault Middle School calendar
Another change going forward in the Faribault School District applies to the middle school specifically. Rather than holding an FMS parent night Sept. 12 as originally planned, the board approved an open house Aug. 28.
“The idea is we’re trying is to get more parents involved,” said Interim Superintendent Todd Sesker.
Apart from increased parent involvement, the open house scheduled before the first day of school gives sixth-graders a chance to ease into a new building as they prepare for a transition year. Sixth-graders also start school Sept. 3, one day earlier than seventh- and eighth-graders.