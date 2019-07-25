Rice County's two major arts organizations are getting a boost from state funds, the Minnesota State Arts Board announced Monday.
The Paradise Center for the Arts in Faribault received a $52,044 operating support grant, the Northfield Arts Guild received $41,742 through the same grant. Both are over $19 million awarded to arts organizations throughout the state this month.
Operating support grants fund the organizations' ongoing programs rather than specific initiatives. This gives nonprofits flexibility to focus their own funds in other areas, like staffing or new programs, since the operating grants offer financial stability. Generally, organizations go through an in-depth application process every four years, with interim applications submitted other years.
The Paradise has used extra funds freed up by state grants to expand its programming, especially events that reflect Faribault's diverse population, according to Executive Director Kristen Twitchell. Last year, the Paradise added a family and cultural stage to the annual Blue Collar BBQ and Arts Festival, hosting Aztec dancers and children's storytelling. The effort to expand diversity programming also included a performance by Teatro del Pueblo, an all-Latino theater troupe.
Grants also supported the Paradise's increasing the hours of a new community engagement coordinator position from part-time staff to almost full-time.
Over the next year, the Paradise will continue its outreach to low-income and diverse populations.
"We know that in our community, there's some economic barriers, and so the grant is helping us think about some programs that we can do that are low-cost or even free that speak to those things," said Twitchell. "We're trying to have more diversity in who's on our stage, but also keep costs down as much as possible."
In Northfield, the grant is the biggest the Guild has ever received. It's good timing, said Executive Director Tim Peterson, as the organization will begin its 60th anniversary season in September.
The milestone will bring a year of unique Guild events, like a theater lineup featuring one play created or staged in each decade of the organization's existence. The visual gallery season opens with work by artists who have been involved with the Guild throughout the past three decades or longer. And by the end of the year, Peterson expects a book on the Guild's history to hit the shelves.
"We have a lot of goals for our 60th season: to celebrate the past and celebrate where we are right now, and all of the people who helped build the Guild from 1959 to the present," said Peterson.
Around Minnesota, the Arts Board awarded 285 grants in multiple categories. Grants are funded in part by the state's Legacy amendment to the state's constitution.
"A lot of folks don't realize what a huge asset those funds are and what a difference they make in Minnesota," said Twitchell. "A huge thank you to the voters of Minnesota."
Peterson also expressed gratitude for the state's ongoing grant programs.
"Being outside the metro area, there aren't as many foundations to support nonprofits in the arts, so the State Arts Board and regional arts councils have an enormous impact," said Peterson.