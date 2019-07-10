While the fate of the building at 27 Third St. NW is still in flux, the Faribault City Council is taking steps to gather estimated costs for both saving and demolishing the historic downtown building.
At Tuesday’s council meeting, councilors authorized a conditions assessment of the building while at the same time moving forward with a demolition plan for the building. City Administrator Tim Murray suggested that moving in both directions simultaneously will allow the council to have all information at its fingertips by early next month when a decision on the building's fate can be made.
But not every councilor was on board with the two-pronged plan.
Despite potential costs to save the building, Councilor Elizabeth Cap voted against getting bids to demo the buildings.
“I don’t support any more demolitions of our downtown,” she said.
The building's purchase was unanimously approved by the council at its Dec. 26, 2019 meeting.
Councilor Thomas Spooner, who has opposed a conditions assessment, a report that would show what type of work would need to be done to repair and refurbish the structure, objected to spending money on a building he deems unsound.
“I don’t think $10,000 should be spent on this project,” Spooner said, “It’s taxpayer money.”
Funding for the assessment comes from a Minnesota Historical Society grant using a state legislative appropriation.
After the building was assessed by council members and city staff in March, Spooner said, “I don’t need a structural engineer to come in and tell me the state of that building. I know the state of that building. It’s terrible. It’s awful.”
Mayor Kevin Voracek, who toured the building in March, agreed, saying that it's too late for the building, a victim of neglect, to be saved.
After the purchase was finalized, the city’s Heritage Preservation Commission stepped in, saying the buildings have historic relevance for the city. Councilor Jonathan Wood, who owns a construction company, estimated a new roof and interior repairs would cost $850,000. Rice County assessors have valued the Third Street building at $168,500.
Estimates to demolish the building and conduct a hazardous material inspection are $400,000. That includes demolition, converting the lot to parking, restoring the sidewalk and curb, adding a gravel surface in 2019, paving the parking lot in 2020 under a separate contract and salvaging four windows including sills and arches.
On Tuesday, the council approved a $9,600 bid from ISG to complete the conditions assessment. Councilors Spooner and Royal Ross were opposed.
An ISG project manager has already been through the building and said mold he's found will likely push costs to save the building higher than anticipated.
Administrator Murray said he hopes to have all data on restoration and possible demolition in front of the council by early September.