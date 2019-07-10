What started small for comic stunt juggler Tuey Wilson has become balancing on a ladder — on fire — on a rope that is on fire while juggling rings — also on fire.
“Kids, they like fire; everyone likes fire,” said Wilson who performs two shows Friday at Buckham Memorial Library. The first is at 10:30 a.m. and with ASL interpretation at 1:30 p.m.
While the native Minnesotan can’t perform a stunt in the library where everything is on fire, Wilson has an event packed with skills he’s been developing since 1979 — his senior year in high school.
“Every summer, his shows are never stale; they’re always fresh and funny,” said Buckham Children’s Librarian Deni Buendorf.
Wilson was first taught to juggle by his older brother, Michael Wilson, in eighth grade, but it wasn’t until the summer before his senior year that Wilson picked juggling up again.
“When I was first learning to juggle, it was a fun thing to try to do. I enjoy skills of a physical nature,” said Wilson, who grew up water skiing and skateboarding.
The summer before his senior year, Wilson began to learn more tricks with three balls, tossing them under his leg and behind his back, and eventually picking up rings and clubs.
In the fall of his senior year, Wilson saw a performance that changed his life. A friend thought Wilson would enjoy the jugglers at the Renaissance Festival and upon seeing its shows, Wilson’s passion for juggling was reborn. Throughout his senior year, Wilson continued to practice his skills and develop his scope of tricks. Once he graduated from high school, Wilson wasn’t set on a course of study for college and the Renaissance Festival came back to mind.
“I thought that was pretty cool,” Wilson said. “I had no idea what I wanted to go to college for and I thought I'd maybe like to be a juggler. I thought ‘it looks kinda fun.’”
While working part time, Wilson kept practicing stunts and a year after graduating he was hired at the Renaissance Festival as a street juggler. He quickly learned there is more to a career in juggling than the skills needed.
“It’s also about entertaining,” Wilson said. “I learned I had to attract a group of people to watch me and keep them interested.”
Over his 39 years at the Renaissance Festival, Faribault's Wilson has improved his act, developed his style and learned what he likes to do.
His skills got better and better until one day, in 1991, he set a Guinness World Record with three other jugglers who completed the fastest mile relay — while juggling.
“We call it ‘joggling.’ Once you know how to juggle, it’s easier to run, you fall into a rhythm,” Wilson said.
Buendorf said “he’s a world famous juggler and we’re the only library you can see him at. We have a special deal with him.”
Originally from Bloomington, Wilson moved to Faribault in 1992 with his wife, Robin Wilson, who is from Faribault, when they married.
Wanting a high-ceilinged room to practice his stunts, Wilson reached out to Buckham Memorial Library in 2003. In exchange for using the library’s space, Wilson has performed at Buckham Memorial Library each year since the negotiation was struck.
“I enjoy trying to learn new skills I can’t already do and connecting with the audience to make them laugh and smile,” Wilson said.
Aside from performing in the past on cruise ships, at the Minnesota State Fair and Branson, Missouri, Wilson will also perform next week at the Rice County Fair.