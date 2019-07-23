Austin is promising a SPAM-tastic opener when it rolls out the blaze orange carpet for the ninth annual Minnesota Governor's Pheasant Hunting Opener.
Please save the dates for this yearly tradition, taking place on Friday, Oct. 11 and Saturday, Oct. 12. A more formal invitation will be e-mailed to you with instructions to register online.
The Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener will be led by Gov. Tim Walz and will showcase the many hunting, recreational and community opportunities that Austin and Mower County have to offer visitors, including more than 1,600 acres of public hunting land in Mower County.
Additional information will be sent later this summer to help with coverage of the event. You can find those at the Governor's Pheasant Hunting Opener website. Follow along via social media by searching #MNGPHO2019.
The event is being coordinated by Explore Minnesota, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and Discover Austin.
Austin has a population of 24,563 and is the county seat of Mower County, situated along the state’s southern border. Austin is at the junction of Interstate 90 and U.S. Highway 218.
For more information, contact Dan Ruiter at dan.ruiter@state.mn.us or 507-226-4117.