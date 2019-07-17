There are plenty of summer concerts left on the Faribault Parks and Recreation Department's schedule.
The concert series – a summer staple in the community – includes some of the expected community bands and local groups that have been a part of the series for years; however, new bands have been added to the mix.
Again this year, the series will close with its final performance (after skipping Aug. 22) at the River Bend Nature Center to help the nonprofit conclude its year-long 40th anniversary celebration.
Parks and Recreation also offers a free painting classes for youth from 6:30-7:30 p.m. prior to Thursday's concert. Teaching the classes is Kate Langlais, a local artist working and teaching in Faribault. Sign up for the classes in advance through Parks and Rec (507-334-2064) to ensure there are plenty of supplies to go around. Students should wear clothing they don’t mind getting paint on.
All concerts are at Central Park unless otherwise noted.
The remaining lineup
July 18 – Little Chicago is a cover band, playing hits of the 1960s and 1970s, based in New Prague. The horn band plays pop/rock music, with a smattering of country and features hits by Chicago; Blood, Sweat & Tears and The Grass Roots.
July 25 – Jivin’ Ivan and the Kings of Swing have been making music together for over a decade. Music from the Golden Era performed with flair and expertise. Listen, or dance to a swing combo that lights up the stage and gets your feet moving.
Aug. 1 – In the fall of 1960, parent members of the Fridley Band Boosters Club decided to turn the tables on their musician children. The kids were proud of the old folks, so they started Fridley City Band.
Aug. 8 – It seems it was only yesterday that Sandra and her “boys” took the stage for the very first time. They’re back on stage again and sounding better than ever! If you’re up for a rockin’ good time, you won’t find better company.
Aug. 15 — Bend in the River is currently one of the Twin Cities top jazz big bands. Included in its repertoire are the sounds of Duke Ellington and Count Basie to the best jazz and big band composers of today.
Aug. 29 – Long Time Gone Held at River Bend Nature Center The “Golden Era” of bluegrass may be a long time gone — but not to this band’s members. Long Time Gone isn’t just about traditional bluegrass, as the band branches out into 1920s classics and original songs.