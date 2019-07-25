New Perspective Senior Living of Faribault celebrates its 20th anniversary with a 1950s-style sock hop from 4:30–6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1 at 828 First St. NE, Faribault. Residents, families and friends are invited to enjoy burger baskets and snow cones, live music by Robert Bozaich and his baby grand piano, plus a silent auction to benefit the Alzheimer's Association.

