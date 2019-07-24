U.S. Sen. Tina Smith’s (D-Minn.) Housing and Regional staff will be at the Faribault Education Center at 3 p.m. Tuesday as part of her statewide “Housing Listening Tour” to discuss the impact that the housing shortage is having on families, businesses and communities in the region.
Smith, a member of the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee, said virtually every Minnesota community—whether it’s in rural areas, urban areas or on tribal land—has a housing crisis. It upends the stability of families, the ability of businesses to create jobs, and the opportunities communities have to grow and prosper.
The listening session will include local leaders, housing officials and residents to not only discuss the shortage, but also the successful local efforts that are addressing it. The meeting is free and open to the public.