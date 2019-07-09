Free walk-in sports screenings for athletes in grades 7–12 will be available from 6–7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7 at the Mayo Clinic Health System, 300 State Ave., Faribault. Call 507-333-3300 for more information.
Students should wear gym shorts and T-shirt, bring school ID and completed physical form, and avoid caffeine or sports drinks prior to screening. Forms are available on the Minnesota State High School League website at mshsl.org.
Healthfinders will also offer free sports physicals for uninsured athletes from 8 a.m.to noon. Aug. 23 during schedule pick-up at the Faribault Middle School. If a parent is not present, students should bring a signed note with permission to be seen. Call 507-323-8100 for more information.