Knights of Columbus donation

The Faribault Knights of Columbus Council 889 recently donated $1,414 to the Society of St. Vincent De Paul, which will match all donations received in July. The Knights also sponsored a raffle this past spring that raised $7,250 for the Society, which provides food and goods to those in need. Pictured: St. Vincent De Paul volunteers Kevin Haekenkamp, Joseph Kunze, Mary Kunze, Thomas Kunze and Aaron Huerta, with Council 889 Grand Knight Ed Friesen. (Photo courtesy of Ed Friesen)
