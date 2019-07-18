Gary Wunderlich won $50 in Faribault Area Chamber Bucks for his correct entry in the Daily News' 2019 Lord of the Things contest.
The contest, which coincides with Heritage Days, asks entrants to figure out the location of the 10 places pictured. The correct answers are as follows:
1. Virtues Trail sign
2. Alexander Faribault and Taopi statute
3. Light at Immaculate Conception Church
4. Snout of dog statue at Lockerby Sheet Metal
5. District One Hospital front entrance
6. SteinAir building at Faribault Airport
7. Open sign at Donahue's Greenhouse
8. Nagel's Bait Shop sign
9. "F" on Faribo Farm & Home
10. Diesel sign at Lyndale Speedway