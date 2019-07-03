The Virginia Piper Cancer Institute-District One Hospital invites those affected by cancer to attend a free support group the third Monday of the month. The next session is scheduled for July 15.
July's support group will be led by Courage Kenny Cancer Rehabilitation staff.
The support group will be held at District One Hospital in the Administrative Conference Room on the main level. The O'Connor presentation is from 3-4:30 p.m. Monday, July 15. No registration is required. Call 507-332-4721 with questions.