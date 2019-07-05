Wagon train 3.jpg

Friendship Wagon Train was at the Rice County Fairgrounds June 22-23, part of its annual trip to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics. Last year, it raised $34,000. About 90 people pulled into Faribault about 2 p.m. June 22. The Lions Club fed them supper and the First English Lutheran Church and Warsaw Willing Workers fixed their breakfast the following morning. (photo courtesy of Pat Kangas)
