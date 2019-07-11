The fifth garden on the Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour's Annual Garden and Landscape Tour set for Sunday belongs to Roger and Kak Koopman.
As you come into their yard there is a sign that says "There Is No Greater Expression Of Art Than Creating A Beautiful Garden Or More Rewarding Joy Than Sharing Its Delight With Others." That is so true, as they share their beautiful garden with everyone; and everyone appreciates it so much. It is always a joy to go through.
There is so much to see there. The yard is bordered by hedges and trees; under a large evergreen tree there is a fountain with large metal birds on each side. This is bordered with colorful begonias, they have five raised baskets in metal holders with colorful plants that cascade down. There are colorful stained glass columns that the sunlight shimmers through.
Kris and I really thought the large garden trowel decoration was neat. There are all types, textures, colors and sizes of hostas; and beautiful, colorful annuals. In walking around I don't think they have a weed at all in their yard.
The tour, from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday includes four privately owned, and two unique and creatively designed public gardens. Garden's on tour are Kay Paquettes, The Koopmans, Garfield School Garden, Dick Wilson's, Dick Huston's and the Cathedral's.
Tour tickets are available at the Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour from 8 a.m. to noon Monday to Thursday,, and at 1st United Bank, State Bank of Faribault, and Hy-Vee. Tickets will also be available at each garden on the day of the event. The gardens on tour are Kay Paquette’s, the Koopmans', Garfield School Garden, Dick Wilson’s, Dick Huston’s and the Cathedral’s.
Proceeds from the event will be used for the preservation of the historic Cathedral. Church tours will be available at the Cathedral during the Garden Tour and refreshments will be served.
Organizers are Jeanie Mortenson, 332-7003, and Kris Raaen, 507-210-0290.