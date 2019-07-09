The Cathedral of Our Merciful hosts it Annual Garden and Landscape Tour from 1-5 p.m. Sunday. The tour includes four privately owned, and two unique and creatively designed public gardens.
The fourth garden is the Garfield Garden on Third Avenue South. It sat on this land for 80 years, closing Dec. 15, 1999. My grandchildren went there and have many fond memories of it as do so many people who attended there.
According to Delon Musselman, Native Americans used to camp along the river which is now Teepee Tonka Park. In the spring when the river overflowed they moved west to the ridge which is Garfield land. It became their sacred land for hundreds of years.
When the school was demolished, Delon said the neighborhood could envision a green space there for all to enjoy. They went to the city officials in 2000 if this could be possible and it was approved. In 2001 the 8 foot brick monument went in and also a sprinkler system was added. In 2002 the garden was started. Musselman ask the public for donations of plants from their gardens; and benches were added. Parks and Rec fund any winter kill perennials each year and also the colorful annuals that are added each spring.
Musselman teaches a class on American Government at the High School; lots of his students tend the Garfield Garden. They call it living plant sculpture work. The day of the tour the students will be there to tell the history, answer questions and sell tickets.
Tour tickets are available at the Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour from 8 a.m. to noon Monday -Thursday,, and at 1st United Bank, State Bank of Faribault, and Hy-Vee. Tickets will also be available at each garden on the day of the event. The gardens on tour are Kay Paquette’s, the Koopman’s, Garfield School Garden, Dick Wilson’s, Dick Huston’s and the Cathedral’s.
Proceeds from the event will be used for the preservation of the historic Cathedral. Church tours will be available at the Cathedral during the Garden Tour and refreshments will be served.
Event organizers are Jeanie Mortenson, 507-332-7003, and Kris Raaen, 507-210-0290.