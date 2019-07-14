Get up close and personal with our national bird at Buckham Memorial Library. Learn all about eagle biology, ecology, natural history and cultural connections during programs set for 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Friday, July 19.
The program will be presented by a naturalist interpreter and features a live eagle ambassador. Cameras are welcome, and the programs are free and open to the public. The afternoon performance will have an ASL interpreter.
The National Eagle Center is a world-class interpretive center located on the banks of the Mississippi River in Wabasha. It is home to five rescued eagles: four bald eagles and one golden eagle. The Upper Mississippi River Valley is home to hundreds of bald eagles, many that build their nests in the tall trees along the river valley. Hundreds more bald eagles arrive in the winter months, as the Mississippi River remains open around Wabasha year round.
The goal of the National Eagle Center is to teach children and adults all about these majestic birds so they can be preserved and protected for generations to come.