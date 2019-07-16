District One Hospital thanks the Hospital Auxiliary and hospital volunteers

Thanks to a generous donation of more than $5,000 from the District One Hospital Auxiliary, Birth Center moms will receive a gift bag upon discharge stuffed with a sleep sack, bathwater temperature thermometer, lip balm, powder bar, pen, hand sanitizer and an Angel's Attic gift certificate for 20 percent off. So far in 2019, 90 bags have been given out to moms who have delivered at District One Hospital. The bags were assembled by the following hospital volunteers: Sandi Ehlers, Gail Ehlers, Ruth Olson, Joyce Ahlman and Char Wetzel. Pictured are District One Hospital Birth Center nurses Sheila Miller, Ashley Dompierre, and Tracy Dolney, and District One Hospital Auxiliary Board member Beth Swanson, with gift bags prepared for new moms at DOH. (Photo courtesy of District One Hospital)

