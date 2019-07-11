Southeastern Minnesota artist, Frederick Somers, opens an exhibit of new works from 3-7 p.m. Saturday, July 13 in the Nerstrand Big Woods State Park Visitors Center.
“I want visitors to follow me through two years of walking and watching and painting along a tributary of Prairie Creek that joins the waters of Big Woods Park. Feel the mist, contemplate mysteries of seabed fossils next to spring flowers,” he said. Somers whose oil and pastel paintings are included in the Mayo Clinic, Minnesota Museum of Marine Art and numerous other area collections includes materials he has created from creek-side stones in these paintings.
The exhibit will be on view July 13 through Aug. 11. Events are free. A Minnesota State Park vehicle permit is required.
Other related events include:
• Saturday, July 20 8-9:30 p.m. in the Park Pavilion, conversation with the artist with photos of ‘where and how’ the paintings were created.
• Saturday, July 27 from 10 a.m. to sundown artists are invited to Paint-Along with Fred at the park. Artists are requested to check in at the Visitors Center for maps.
• July 27 Children’s Activities hosted by Friends of Big Woods Park will include coloring pages from Fred’s sketchbooks 1-3 p.m. and children’s Ice Cream Social 2-4 p.m.