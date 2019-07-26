Prairie's Edge Humane Society will host its second annual Paws, Claws and Outlaws Rally Aug. 10, with registration beginning at 9 a.m. Admission is $25 per person or classic car and includes a T-shirt. Raffle prizes will also be awarded. The route will stop at four area locations: Warsaw, Lexington, Elko/New Market and Dundas. All proceeds benefit animals at Prairie's Edge Humane Society. For more information, visit prairiesedgehs.org.
