Kim Hagen, right, and Shelly Kolling were part of a team of Faribault Public Schools employees who completed the district's first Adopt a Highway volunteer project July 11. Volunteers picked up trash along a 2-mile stretch of County Road 29. According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, Adopt a Highway volunteers across the state helped MnDOT realize an estimated $7 million benefit in 2018. To adopt a highway, contact the District 6 project coordinator at AAHD6.dot@state.mn.us. (Photo courtesy of Faribault Public Schools)
Kain Smith uses a special tool to pick up trash along County Road 29. He was one of a team of Faribault school district volunteers to help with the project. (Photo courtesy of Faribault Public Schools)
Amanda Martinson, Nicole Yochum, Ryan Krominga and Todd Sesker all volunteered to pick up roadside trash during the Faribault school district's first Adopt a Highway event July 11. (Photo courtesy of Faribault Public Schools)

