Faribault, MN (55021)

Today

Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High around 85F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.